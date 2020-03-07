DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Advocates for a constitutional amendment to protect victims’ rights in Iowa shared their cause with a small group in Dyersville on Friday.
Tucked in a sunny room at the Country Junction restaurant, officials from Marsy’s Law Iowa — the organization pushing the amendment — explained their strategy and reasons for insisting the protections be placed in the state’s constitution.
“Statute says, for instance, that victims should be notified when (the person who has been charged) has a hearing or gets out,” said Eric Baker, Iowa state director for Marsy’s Law for All. “The statute is almost a suggestion right now. ... But that’s why this isn’t that radical to enforce this in the constitution, because we have the building blocks.”
The organization’s goal is to convince legislators in the 15 states in which those protections haven’t been constitutionally enshrined to expand equal rights for victims to those already afforded to people accused or convicted of crimes.
While Iowa lacks constitutional victim protections, Illinois’ constitution was amended in 2014 to include them. Wisconsin lawmakers this year are expected to pass a bill setting the process in motion.
The organization takes its name from Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California college student who was stalked and killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. Just a week after her death, Marsy’s family members were confronted by the accused murderer, who had been released on bond, at a grocery store.
Vicki Kuper, of Scotch Grove, attended Friday’s event. As a stalking and assault survivor, she supports the effort and wore a purple Marsy’s Law Iowa shirt.
“As a victim, in the beginning, you might receive a pamphlet of information, but what you might not realize is all the paperwork you have to do,” she said. “You are supposed to be informed and involved. But, if you don’t fill out that paperwork, you will fall through the cracks. And as a victim, you might be embarrassed. You might not understand the judicial system.”
Sydney Fox, a Dyersville native, now works as a field director for Marsy’s Law Iowa.
“You tell (victims) about a code section, but they might not know what a code section is,” she said. “You expect victims to know this, but nobody expects to become a victim.”
Karen Necker, of New Vienna, said her granddaughter was recently a victim of a crime.
“I was surprised it wasn’t a law,” she said of the protections.
Marsy’s Law bills have been proposed a few times in Iowa, most recently in the 2019 session. Baker chalked the difficulty of getting it passed to “confusion, apathy and prioritizing.”
Victims’ rights, he said, were “kind of nebulous” when compared to something like a tax bill. He also acknowledged that amending the Iowa Constitution is an intentionally difficult and lengthy process, “because (Iowans) take it seriously.”