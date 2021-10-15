PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four Platteville Common Council members will live in different aldermanic districts under new maps drawn using the latest population counts from the decennial census.
The changes, prompted by the release of new county supervisory district maps earlier this month, also place two incumbents — Barb Daus and Eileen Nickels — in the same district.
Under the new maps, Daus’ residence would fall within the boundaries of a redrawn District 2, which is currently represented by Nickels, whose residence remains within the new borders.
Daus, who in April was re-elected as the council’s District 3 representative, expressed surprise over the changes.
“It’s something we don’t have control over,” she said. “Population shifts. Population growth. That’s what our census is about.”
Platteville is divided into four aldermanic districts, which each contain two wards. Each district elects a council member, while three seats on the council are held by of at-large officeholders.
City staff drew new ward boundaries that each encompass about 1,500 residents and fall within the borders of new county supervisory districts that were approved earlier this month by the Grant County Board of Supervisors.
State law does not forbid local governments from considering the residences of incumbents when drawing new maps, but that should not overshadow other statutorily mandated criteria, such as compactness and contiguity. Wards also should be located within a single county supervisory district.
“We do not put your houses on a map and then draw the map,” City Clerk Candace Koch said. “It’s really just the numbers that are looked at.”
The city’s three at-large council members will see the aldermanic district borders that surround their residences shift.
Lynne Parrott, who now lives in District 4, will become a District 1 resident, while Kathy Kopp will change from District 1 to District 4. Jason Artz, who currently resides in District 1, will become a District 2 resident.
Koch said the new boundaries might change the positions that people run for and generate interest from new candidates.
Prior to voting on the new boundaries, the council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 during which citizens can comment on the proposed map.
The maps must be submitted to the state in time for candidates to take out spring election nomination papers by Dec. 1. The spring primary is scheduled for Feb. 15 and the election is on April 5.
State statute permits Daus to continue to represent District 3 through the end of her current term, which expires in April 2024.
As for her plans in the 2024 election, Daus quipped that she could be living in a senior living community, potentially changing her voting district again.
“By that time, who knows where some of us will be?” she said.