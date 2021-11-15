A Dubuque venue announced two upcoming concerts, including one by a country artist with two No. 1 hits in the last two years.
That artist, Chris Janson, will take the stage on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Five Flags Center. Country-rock band Whiskey Myers will put on a show at the venue on Wednesday, March 9.
Tickets to both concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Five Flags box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
Janson has had five songs crack the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including No. 1's "Good Vibes" in 2019 and "Done" in 2020. His other hits include Top 5 songs "Drunk Girl," "Buy Me a Boat" and "Fix a Drink."
One of Janson's opening acts -- Ray Fulcher -- is taking the stage after enjoying success with a pen. He has written more than a dozen songs for -- and several with -- country superstar Luke Combs, including No. 1 hits “When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You” and “Does To Me.” (featuring Eric Church).
Meanwhile, Whiskey Meyers' most recent studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Americana/Folk chart, at No. 2 on the Billboard Rock chart and at No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The band has sold nearly 1 million albums and amassed more than 1 billion streams of its songs online, according to a press release.