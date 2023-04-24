DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque County man has been sentenced to two years of probation for taking explicit videos and photos and then sending them to a minor.

Logan E. Southwick, 21, of Dyersville, was recently given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of invasion of privacy and dissemination of obscene material to minors. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

Recommended for you