GALENA, Ill. — Following successful efforts to secure the necessary funding, Jo Daviess County soon will launch a countywide workforce housing needs assessment.
Blackhawk Hills Regional Council and Northwest Illinois Economic Development recently announced that the $22,000 project has been fully funded and will begin this summer.
A recent Northwest Illinois Economic Development newsletter stated that the study will focus on the “availability, affordability and the age of both the area’s population and structures” and also will help identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local housing stock.
Officials previously estimated the study will take about nine months to complete. They hope the results can be used to attract future housing developers to local municipalities.
Blackhawk Hills Regional Council contributed $10,000 toward the study, with the county providing the remaining $12,000 through contributions from municipalities and residents. The newsletter noted that NWILED assisted the county with a $2,500 contribution.