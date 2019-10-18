The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tammy J. Sutter, 49, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of identity theft.
- Christopher A. Abime, 50, of 2633 University Ave., was arrested at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of assault and child endangerment. Court documents report that Abime assaulted a 14-year-old girl, whose name was not released, at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
- Kristianna L. Roth, 35, of 2209 White St., was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Roth failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 9.
- Shahib Rashid, 27, of 2160 Woodland Drive, No. C8, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage to his vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday while it was parked in the 1400 block of Central Ave.
- John D. Miles, 55, of 1830 Jackson St., reported criminal damage worth $500 done to a bush and a fence at his residence between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., reported the theft of a video camera and other items worth $1,222 between Aug 10 and Wednesday.
- Judith A. Fortmann, 60, of 10813 Key West Drive, reported $2,500 worth of furnace parts were taken at about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday from 2115 Roosevelt St.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 25, of 398 Main St., reported the theft of a bag and contents totaling $910 between midnight Oct. 10 and 4:10 p.m. Tuesday from the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue.
- Nathan J. Croschere, 25, of Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday reported the theft of a vehicle worth $17,000 on Sept. 4 from the 2200 block of Jackson Street.