Local programs received nearly $30,000 in grants to support youth education and a caregiver resource center.

The funding comes from the McDonough Foundation, a grantmaking body named in honor of Melita and James McDonough, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Grant recipients include:

  • Dubuque College Access Network, $2,000 to support small grants to individuals to cover the cost of textbooks, digital devices or on-the-job training tools.
  • Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, $9,576 to purchase books for each K-3 classroom in the Dubuque Community School District.
  • Restorative Strategies, $10,000 grant for the initiative, an alternative diversion program to the juvenile justice system.
  • Caregiver Resource Center, $5,000 to support development of the new Dubuque Caregiver Resource Center located at Stonehill Communities.
  • Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, $2,500 to support a summer reading program with sites in Andrew, Bellevue, Easton Valley and Maquoketa.

Tags

Recommended for you