PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Responding to “overwhelming interest,” the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Continuing Education Institute has expanded its cannabis certificate program to include agricultural and horticultural aspects of the industry.
According to a press release, students enrolled in the six-month online program will learn growth techniques and how to care for cannabis plants, as well as gain a better understanding of cannabis botany and genetics.
To oversee the program, UW-P has contracted with Green Flower Media, a California company that offers its certificates at multiple institutions across the country.
The new certificate program is the fourth the institution offers. UW-P also is launching programs that focus on medical, legal and entrepreneurial facets of the industry.