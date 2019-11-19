DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County has been awarded funding for a court that will provide intensive services for offenders who commit operating-while-intoxicated offenses linked to alcohol or drug abuse.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that the county will receive nearly $120,000 annually for two years with funds allocated in the state’s 2019-21 state budget.
The OWI court will provide the county’s court system with the option to offer nonviolent offenders with a third or subsequent OWI offense a treatment and diversion alternative to jail or prison confinement.
“Incarcerating these people doesn’t seem to be having the effect that it’s supposed to,” said Sheriff Reg Gill. “There has to be an attempt to find some sort of alternative to help make a change in people’s lives.”
The project to launch the OWI court has been more than two years in the making and overseen by a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council consisting of court and county officials, staff and law enforcement.
According to county officials, OWI offenses have been increasing.
From 2016 to 2018, fifth and sixth OWI offenses increased from one to seven and first OWI offenses increased from seven to 19.
Treatment and diversion programs can improve outcomes for people with substance-use disorders, save taxpayer dollars by decreasing incarceration, treat underlying problems that might have influenced the committing of a crime and prevent future criminal activity.
“There is a great need for treatment in the community,” said Guy Taylor, senior staff attorney with the Green County public defender’s office, which serves Lafayette County. “The grant would help acquire manpower for counseling because those resources have been very scarce in Lafayette County.”
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently approved the creation of a new treatment court clinician for the OWI court at a cost of $63,400 to $74,600. Costs will be offset with grant funding.
County staff must draft a job description for approval by the Human Resources Committee before the position can be posted for hiring.
A treatment court would not eliminate mandatory minimum sentences, but offenders who enter the program would have opportunities for probation and reduced incarceration, Taylor said.
Cases overseen in treatment court would include supervision, mandatory counseling and drug testing.
“It is difficult, if not impossible, to abuse the substance and not have the court aware,” Gill said.
The court is expected to launch by July after an OWI court coordinator can be appointed and clinician hired.
“From a law enforcement perspective, we look at things as fairly black and white,” Gill said. “It’s a challenge to shift your mind. They offended multiple times. They need to go to jail. But ... hopefully this (court) can have an effect in some way.”