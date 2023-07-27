A Dubuque man has been sentenced to five years of probation for his role in a group attack on a man.
Josiah M. Bogovich, 20, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter states that Bogovich must also reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved. Charges of unlawful assembly and first-degree harassment were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Two others were charged in relation to the same incident.
Abdulrahem A. Sobuh, 25, of Dubuque, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, unlawful assembly and first-degree harassment. His case is still pending.
Scott W. Johnson, 27, of Dubuque, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly.
Court documents state that the three men were among a group of six that entered Northside Liquor & Tobacco, 2013 Central Ave., on Sept. 29 and encountered another man. Store surveillance video showed the man “squaring up” with Bogovich and both men trying to punch each other before the man left the store, according to court documents. Traffic cameras then showed the man being assaulted by Bogovich, documents state.
“Bogovich was observed continuing to punch and kick (the man) after the other subjects stopped,” documents state. Bogovich also “punched and kicked (the man) in the head while he was laying on the street defenseless,” documents state.