When they were children, brothers Tim and Tom McCaffery would search the night sky on their way back to Dubuque from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a sign they were getting close.
As their parents’ car approached the city, they kept their eyes peeled for the bright light that shined from the cross overlooking Dubuque and the Key West area. When they saw it, they knew they were home.
“It was always a landmark of coming home,” Tim said.
Tom added: “I think it is a symbol of hope.”
For several years, Tom and Tim McCaffery and other members of Knights of Columbus Council 510 in Dubuque have discussed ways to add new lights to the Centennial Cross, a 75-foot structure located about half a mile west of the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
They now seek funds to install LED lights on the cross so it can be lit full time.
“That’s the main goal, is to get the cross lit so we can see it again,” said Tim McCaffery, president of Joliet Building Corp., which owns the cross. “Right now there are bulbs on either side, but the wind knocks them out.”
The cross, which is made of galvanized steel, was built in 1937 to honor the 100th anniversary of the founding of Archdiocese of Dubuque. It is maintained by Joliet Building Corp., a nonprofit formed by Knights of Columbus Council 510. Officials with Lange Sign Group, of East Dubuque, Ill., have also helped keep the cross lit in past, Tim McCaffery said.
Blue neon lights were first installed on the cross in 1962 to mark the 125th anniversary of the archdiocese, but they now need constant repair and are no longer lit all the time.
“It’s on a timer,” Tim McCaffery said. “The timer is kind of messed up on it. I think it’s lit until like 4 a.m., and it’s only for four hours. Our goal is to put LED lights (on the cross) and keep it lit all the time.”
Joliet Building Corp. recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the lights. Tom McCaffery said the upgrade is expected to cost about $16,000. Officials are not yet sure when work will be completed.
Joliet Building Corp. had raised about $445 via GoFundMe as of Thursday afternoon, but the effort has also garnered some other local support. Junction 21 Restaurant & Bar in Peosta will donate $5 from each of its pizzas sold through Sunday, Feb. 7, or 10% of its sales today to the effort.
Josh Manders, co-owner of the restaurant, said his business is supporting different local organizations over the next nine weeks. He saw a few posts on social media about the cross and thought it seemed like a unique cause to back.
“There are other people that need (support),” he said. “We still work full-time jobs. We are lucky enough to be able to help.”