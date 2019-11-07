SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Today-Friday
Dubuque Wahlert and Mazzuchelli Catholic Community Showcase, 5:30 p.m., Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St. Tour Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School, meet with students and teachers, and ask questions about classes.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. “Toy Story 4.” Rated PG. Running time is one hour, 40 minutes. All ages welcome.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame Live, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
“The Comedy of Errors,” by William Shakespeare, 6 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Brad and Kate, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St. Tickets are $5-$10.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Frozen Science, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Unleash your frozen powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before the new movie comes out. For ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
Friday
“Jungle Book” Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m., all Dubuque County Library branches. Join for a family scavenger hunt based on the “Jungle Book.” Register a team, pick up a game board at one of five branches and complete it to win the prize.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. There is a $35 fee. Registration required.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. Details: 563-588-9553 or 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., uptown group. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd. Details: 563-845-0034.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter at main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous: Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Fresh-grilled hamburgers (plus toppings), fries, baked beans, salad bar and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and younger.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Joe Ertl had worked for more than 60 years in the toy industry and had written two books on his company’s history.