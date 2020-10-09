HANOVER, Ill. — Two people were arrested on drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday in Hanover.
Shannon M. Bertucci, 38, and Gavin J. Carter, 21, both of Hanover, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Bertucci also was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes/needles and two counts of endangering the health of a child.
A press release states that authorities executed the search warrant at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Bertucci’s residence at 137 Wapello St. in Hanover, at which time Bertucci was arrested.
The release does not provide any information on when or where Carter was arrested, and it does not provide any additional information related to the two counts of endangering the health of children.
“This incident remains under investigation, and further charges may be forthcoming,” it states.