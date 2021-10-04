Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Storytelling, music and other activities highlight a celebration of Indigenous peoples next week in Dubuque.
Dubuque Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be marked by a free event held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
The event will feature music by drum group Thunder Medicine, storytelling by Larry Lockwood of the Northern Cheyenne nation, a talk by historian Mary Young Bear of the Meskwaki nation and food.
Space is limited and registration is required and can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/3A3K4lf.
Call 563-582-3681 or email info@mfcdbq.org for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.