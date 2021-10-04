Storytelling, music and other activities highlight a celebration of Indigenous peoples next week in Dubuque.

Dubuque Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be marked by a free event held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.

The event will feature music by drum group Thunder Medicine, storytelling by Larry Lockwood of the Northern Cheyenne nation, a talk by historian Mary Young Bear of the Meskwaki nation and food.

Space is limited and registration is required and can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/3A3K4lf.

Call 563-582-3681 or email info@mfcdbq.org for more information.

