DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One person was injured Wednesday night when a semi-tractor trailer rolled near Dyersville.
Robert R. Welke, 65, of Millville, Minn., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on 332nd Avenue near U.S. 20. A crash report states that Welke was northbound when he reached for an item and drove off the road into the ditch. The semi hit an embankment near 12th Avenue Southwest and rolled onto its side.
The vehicle and trailer were considered a total loss.
Welke was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.