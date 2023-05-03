PEOSTA, Iowa — About 30 local professionals spent Tuesday afternoon touring the production facility of a Peosta manufacturer that marked a milestone anniversary last month.

“We came here 25 years ago,” Larry Huinker, production plant manager of ProPulse, a Schieffer Company, told the group. “We started as part of the (German-based) Schieffer Co., which is celebrating 100 years this year.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.