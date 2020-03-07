A pedestrian was injured Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Dubuque.
Brian J. Johnson, 53, of Manchester, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries, according to a Dubuque police report.
It stated that Amber L. Frazier, 31, of Dubuque, was turning her vehicle left onto Central Avenue from 13th Street at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday when she struck Johnson, who was crossing the road.
Frazier was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way and having dark windows.