BERNARD, Iowa — The Dubuque County Conservation Board is working on the legal transference of 100 acres of farmland off McCarthy Lane near Bernard.
This farmland is set to be turned into a wildlife preserve over the next few years.
“It was willed to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation by Robert McCarthy in his will with the caveat that it would be converted to prairie and opened to the public,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. “... Eventually, it’s going to be transferred to the Dubuque County Conservation Department to be opened to the public. It’s a great opportunity, and we’re pretty excited that he had the thought, foresight and respect for the environment and public to come out and enjoy it.”
The conservation board has come up with designs on how best to organize the new wildlife preserve.
“Nothing’s going to happen this year,” he said. “It’s still a farm with an agriculture lease on the property. We’re looking forward to 2022 to get some things planted. It’s going to be a really cool area for people to visit and see what Iowa used to look like hundreds of years ago.”
Preston explained the plan design focuses on prairie restoration with a variety of native trees, shrubs and grasses to be planted as a home for native prairie species.
“Right now, it’s crop ground and completely agriculture, and we’ll be converting it to native prairie,” he said.
Unlike other nature preserves such as Swiss Valley, also run by the conservation board, the design is meant to focus on the wildlife first with no plans for trails, although members of the public are invited to explore on their own.
“We plan for it to be more of a natural wildlife area, so we don’t intend to build trails,” said Preston. “People can certainly go out there and hike if they want. The public access will be right off McCarthy Road. This past winter showed we have some severe winter conditions, so we’re putting in a shelterbelt with rows of shrubs and conifers that will protect from the north winds and a food plot next to it so the wildlife can take shelter and have food adjacent to them. It benefits everything: songbirds, rabbits, all our native wildlife.”
This 100-acre preserve will be a step in ensuring the survival of native species and a preservation of the origin of Iowa’s rich farmland.
“Over 99.9% of Iowa’s native prairies are gone, and that’s what provided the rich soil we have in Iowa for agriculture,” said Preston. “Prairies have deep roots, and all that organic material that built up over thousands of years. We have some of the world’s richest topsoil, and it’s all because of the prairie. I think Mr. McCarthy realized that and wanted a small portion of Iowa’s landscape to go back to native prairie. Most of the species of greatest conservation need are those prairie species. It’s important to have these small portions so our native wildlife can survive and hopefully thrive.”