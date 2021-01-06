Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dubuque.
Denise A. Austin, 44, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Breckin T. Schmeichel, 6 months, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Judson Drive. Police said Kenneth R. Schmeichel, 34, of Dubuque, was westbound on Asbury Road but was stopped in traffic waiting for a vehicle to turn left onto Judson when a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Gleason, 57, of Kieler, Wis., struck the rear of Schmeichel’s vehicle and continued west on Asbury, striking Austin’s vehicle broadside.
Breckin Schmeichel was a passenger in Kenneth Schmeichel’s vehicle.
Gleason was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to have automobile insurance.