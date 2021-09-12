LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Lions Club got a surprising inquiry from a prospective member this summer.
While the average member is older, Kristin Muench was only 18.
“We’ve never had anyone that young, ever,” club member Ruth Rupnow said. “But her being Kristin, she’s the one kid who would think of it.”
Muench, now a freshman at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, was an active volunteer in the Lancaster community growing up. When she graduated from Lancaster High School in May, she was determined to find a way to stay connected to her hometown.
“You have to be 18 to join, so I just barely made the cutoff,” Muench said. “I had so much club work in high school, but that all ends when you graduate. I enjoy doing service stuff, and I wanted to make sure I still did after high school.”
She first began volunteering in elementary school.
Through the Merry Mixers 4-H Club, Muench began participating in food drives and fundraisers, pitching in at bingo at Lancaster Care Center and picking up trash after fireworks shows. During the 4-H Family Project Day, Muench taught origami to kids.
In high school, Muench helped organize blood drives with National Honor Society and became an active member and, eventually, leader of the school Leo Club.
Leo Club sponsor Andy Richard said Muench racked up hundreds of volunteer hours, more than the average high school student.
“I’ve been the adviser of this club for years, and I’ve never had anyone who’s gotten close,” Richard said.
As a club leader, Muench thought it was important to go to every volunteer opportunity she could to help younger members feel comfortable.
Muench was familiar with Lions Club through her involvement with Leo Club and has been a regular face at the club’s quarterly pasty sale fundraisers, Rupnow said.
“There was one pasty sale … I don’t know if she knew we were going to be short, but she brought her family along,” Rupnow said.
Lions Club members raise money for community groups and causes. When Muench joined last month, she convinced her parents, Jim and Kelly Rupnow, to sign up as well.
Muench is studying engineering and running track and cross country in Platteville. This summer, she was in Lancaster, helping out at the Grant County Fair, school fundraisers and 4-H activities.
Joining the Lions Club was for Muench a way to stay connected to her hometown as she finds new ways to serve in Lancaster and Platteville. Muench said she looks forward to many of the activities she helped out with as a student, including the Lions Club pasty fundraisers.
“I think the biggest thing is, (volunteering) makes you feel closer to the community and you meet so many people,” Muench said. “I think volunteering actually helped me a lot to become a more outgoing person.”