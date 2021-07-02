The Dubuque Fire Department faces a staffing problem that was only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic hit the department on two fronts, increasing workloads at a time when budget restrictions led to a hiring freeze on open positions.
This created a work environment where some fire department staff work 100-hour weeks, sometimes including three consecutive 24-hour shifts, according to Fire Chief Rick Steines and the union representing Dubuque firefighters.
From June 18, 2020, to June 17, 2021, the fire department logged 11,118 overtime hours — about double the 5,675 overtime hours registered in the previous 12 months.
Steines attributed the sharp increase to multiple factors, including a hiring freeze that resulted in seven positions being left unfilled for a prolonged period of time, along with extra required staff time caused by the need to have emergency responder staff on scene at local COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
In the middle of last month, Steines sent an internal memo calling the current situation a “staffing emergency created by shortages of available personnel to staff our minimum numbers” and stating that the department would begin mandatory overtime if shift positions were unable to be filled.
In all, the department recorded $394,647.59 in overtime in fiscal year 2021, which ended on Wednesday. That total includes all types of overtime, including hours for which the department will be reimbursed, such as time spent at vaccination clinics, according to Steines.
He said the savings from having vacant positions during the fiscal year totaled about $296,400. He noted that the figure does not include the additional savings from new employees who do not receive longevity pay.
While the past year created significant workload issues for the department, Steines said relief is on the way.
In April, the seven positions were unfrozen. They all have been filled, and seven new firefighters will start next week.
“It’s definitely going to improve next week,” Steines said. “It’s going to help us fill those shifts without having to rely so much on overtime.”
However, Martin FitzPatrick, a lieutenant on the fire department and the president of Dubuque Professional Firefighters Local 25, argued that the overtime and workload issues that plagued the department in the past year existed before the pandemic. He fears the current conditions could lead to staff burnout and higher instances of injury.
“We have been understaffed for a while,” FitzPatrick said. “Right now, I feel we are at a tipping point, and we need more firefighters.”
With seven new firefighters starting next week, there will be 88 uniformed members in the department. While the fire department is currently considered fully staffed at 92 members, FitzPatrick said that number is too low for the current workload demands.
Steines said for at least the past two decades, the fire department has mandated that it must maintain a minimum of 22 staff members per shift. If the number of calls exceeds the capabilities of the 22 staff members working, additional firefighters can be called in for emergency staffing.
However, while the required minimum number of staff has remained the same, the volume of emergency calls continues to climb. In 2010, the Dubuque Fire Department responded to 4,840 emergency calls. In 2020, the department responded to 6,535 calls, an increase of 35%.
“They essentially are doing more work,” Steines said. “Those same amount of people are spending more time on calls.”
FitzPatrick argued the current conditions only continue to put a strain on its staff. He stressed that officials in the fire department have tried, repeatedly, to ease the overtime burden, but ultimately, he said, there are not enough firefighters to meet Dubuque’s needs.
Attempts have been made to slowly expand staffing. In both fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the city approved requests to hire an additional firefighter. While another firefighter position was requested as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget, it was not recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
He said the city intends to expand the fire department by six to 12 members over a period of several years, but the request for fiscal year 2022 was not supported due to the impact on city revenues created by the pandemic.
“The pandemic did cause some financial issues,” he said. “I expect to get back on track over future budget years.”
But FitzPatrick said he is concerned that the current rate of adding firefighters isn’t keeping up with the continual increase in call volume.
“We have added two firefighters in the past two years, but we have already outgrown that,” he said. “Speaking as the president of the Local Union 25, I just want to ensure the safety of our members, and that’s only becoming harder under the current conditions.”