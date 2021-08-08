PEOSTA, Iowa — Though several options for a new City Hall in Peosta are still on the table, Peosta City Council members have begun to settle on a vision in recent weeks.
While firm cost estimates and plans are still to come, city leaders have been receptive to the idea of constructing an addition to the Peosta Community Centre as a stopgap before eventually building a new City Hall.
The council recently held a work session to discuss City Hall plans and firm up agendas for upcoming meetings. Council Members John Kraft, Gerry Hess and Karen Lyons were in attendance. Members Mike Ackerman and Doug Hughes and Mayor Jim Merten did not attend.
When it comes to City Hall, all council members have expressed agreement over the past several months that something has to change.
The council currently meets in the Peosta Community Centre, and city offices also are located there. City officials have said their current space is not large enough for their needs.
Last month, the council discussed six potential options — do nothing, renovate the current space, move to a new part of the community center, move into the Peosta Square development in Peosta Commercial Park, acquire land for a municipal center near Peosta Fire Department or acquire land for a municipal center in the west part of town.
At the work session, City Administrator Annette Ernst presented the council with a list of pros and cons related to each option.
Council members at the meeting generally agreed not to pursue the Peosta Square option, which would require the city to enter into a lease if chosen.
The council members have been saying they hope it will be feasible to add a new section to the community center to serve as City Hall for the next few years.
According to Ernst and city staff, adding to the community center means the city would not have to buy new land yet and could repurpose the space to provide other services once City Hall moves to a new location.
“We’re going to build something now,” Hess said. “Building off of this would be useful for us.”
Though Hughes was not in attendance, the idea to add onto the community center originated with him.
“I think that’s the way to go for right now,” Lyons said.
The only con identified with that option is that it might not meet long-term needs beyond a few years. Kraft, Hess and Lyons all expressed support for a two-step solution to address that concern.
As development continues in the west part of Peosta, council members have said they hope to eventually acquire land in the area they have dubbed “Water’s Edge” between Burds Road and Belo Drive, where they could construct a permanent City Hall and potentially move the police department and fire department alongside it.
Kraft said he thinks the council should keep the Water’s Edge option in mind, even if they look at other short-term options.
“I think (Water’s Edge) is our end goal,” Kraft said.