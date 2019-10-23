The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service has released the final environmental impact statement for a proposed transmission line, which is available for 30 days for public review.
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project involves the construction of a 345-kilovolt line from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
Following the review period, the RUS will prepare a Record of Decision.
Comments must be received or postmarked 30 days from publication of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s notice in the Federal Register, estimated to be Friday.
Comments can be submitted to comments@Cardinal HickoryCreekEIS.us or SWCA Environmental Consultants, Attn: Cardinal-Hickory Creek EIS, 80 Emerson Lane, Suite 1306, Bridgeville, PA 15017
To view copies of the impact statement, visit www.bit.ly/2BvQttT or one of the following locations:
- Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive,
- Asbury, Iowa.
- Dodgeville Public Library, 139 S. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wis.
- Eckstein Memorial Library, 1034 E. Dewey St., Cassville, Wis.
- Montfort Public Library, 102 E. Park, Montfort, Wis.
- Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
- Potosi Branch Library, 103 N. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
- Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis.
- Guttenberg Public Library, 603 S. 2nd St., Guttenberg, Iowa
- USFWS McGregor District Office, 470 Cliff Haven Road, Prairie du Chien,
- Wis.