Kevin Cronin, of REO Speedwagon, offers his guitar pick to a fan during a 2018 concert at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center, which could get $24 million in facility improvements.

 Telegraph Herald file

After years of discussion about addressing issues at Five Flags Center, Dubuque City Council members are poised to vote on a proposal to spend $24 million on improvements.

Council members on Monday, Dec. 19, will consider a recommendation by City Manager Mike Van Milligen to approve the spending. Van Milligen said the project would be carried out in phases over a five-year period, with the first 18 months devoted to design and engineering.

