After years of discussion about addressing issues at Five Flags Center, Dubuque City Council members are poised to vote on a proposal to spend $24 million on improvements.
Council members on Monday, Dec. 19, will consider a recommendation by City Manager Mike Van Milligen to approve the spending. Van Milligen said the project would be carried out in phases over a five-year period, with the first 18 months devoted to design and engineering.
Council members reached Friday by the Telegraph Herald voiced their support for the proposal.
“I’m excited about it,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “We all know that improvements are desperately needed there.”
Van Milligen said that while the specifics of the work to be completed at Five Flags remain to be determined, the intention would be to keep the facility open while improvements are made.
“We don’t want to do the same thing that we did with the ice center,” Van Milligen said, referencing the recently renamed Dubuque Ice Arena, which was closed from June to the end of October while more than $6 million worth of repairs and improvements were completed. “It’s important that we keep the Five Flags Center open.”
The most recent proposal for Five Flags follows years of attempts to make improvements to the facility.
Earlier this year, council members unanimously voted not to go forward with a referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million for a project that included demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that could seat about 6,400 and expanding across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
Now, city staff recommend a smaller project that would make necessary improvements to the existing facility but not expand its footprint.
Initially, city staff proposed investing $25.8 million over a 15-year period to make repairs and renovations based on an improvement scenario developed in 2018.
While that scenario still would serve as the basis for the most recently proposed project, Van Milligen said the city effectively would go back to the drawing board to ensure that priority is given to the improvements that City Council and Dubuque Civic Center Commission members feel are most necessary.
Those members previously highlighted the importance of increasing bathroom capacity and improving seating and overall accessibility.
To fund the renovation, the city would use $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already committed to Five Flags, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity originally committed to building a new parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF. Council members recently agreed to delay the parking ramp project for the foreseeable future, freeing up the funding.
Unlike some previous proposals, this project would not require a public vote of approval for the funding to be used. The proposed project also would aim to not preclude any future initiative to open up the north wall of the center at Fifth Street in order to create an indoor/outdoor venue space.
On Friday, the majority of City Council members said they support investing $24 million into Five Flags.
“I would rather spend something on it than nothing on it,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “The building is over 40 years old and has had no major improvements since the early 2000s. It’s definitely due for some updates.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she appreciates that Five Flags would remain open while improvements would be made in order to ensure that it continues to generate revenue.
“I like that we can keep it operational,” she said. “I think this project will be really important for the downtown corridor.”
Council Member Katy Wethal said she supports the project, but she also wants enough input gathered leading up to construction to ensure that the most important issues at the facility are addressed.
“The degradation of the property is just heartbreaking, and now is the time that we must do better,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.