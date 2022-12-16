Dubuque Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Saturday, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area and E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
8 a.m. Sectors include Swiss Valley, Mines of Spain, Dubuque, Western Dubuque, Deere dike/north of Dubuque, Dubuque Regional Airport and western Grant County, Wis. Meet at E.B. Lyons at 8 a.m. to carpool with your group. All skill levels welcome. If you can’t be there in person but wish to contribute and live within the designated radius, you can submit your own bird count from your bird feeder. All data will be submitted to the National Audubon Society and be used to track trends in bird diversity. No registration required. Admission: Free. Event information: 563-556-0156. Counting from home information: 563-663-7303.
Shenandoah Riding Center’s Country Christmas
Saturday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to noon. The center’s indoor arena will host holiday festivities, including crafts and wagon rides. No registration required. Beverages will be available for purchase. Admission: $5 for each child 12 and younger. Free for adults. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/2jnw3r9a or at the door. More information: 815-777-9550.
Hairball: Tribute to ‘
80s rock legends
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 to 10 p.m. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. Admission: $25, plus fees. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2aswn94t. More information: diamondjo.com.
Home for the Holidays
Saturday and Sunday, Mathias Ham House, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Candlelight tours 7 to 9 p.m. Take a self-guided tour, take part in a cooking class or enjoy afternoon tea. In the evening, take a 45-minute guided candlelight tour and see the Ham House in a different light, experiencing what the house might have looked like during the holidays a century ago. Cost: Self-guided tours — $7.50 for adults; $4 for ages 17 and younger. Cooking class: $15. Holiday tea: $20 for adults; $10 for ages 17 and younger. More information: rivermuseum.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
8 a.m. to noon. Have a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, tater tots, eggs, apple sauce, orange juice, milk and coffee, and experience Santa’s arrival at 9:30 a.m. He will be there until noon to meet with kids and take photos. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 5 to 12; free for ages 4 and younger. More information: dbqfair.com or 563-588-1406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.