Jo Daviess County officials say they are worried the county may be headed for a “worst-case scenario” as COVID-19 cases continue rising.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county nearly doubled from July 15 to Tuesday, Aug. 4 — from 60 to 119, with one death reported. The county saw only a smattering of cases in the early months of the pandemic.
That initial situation changed by July, said Dr. Ralph Losey, chief medical officer at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
“Our number curve almost matched the state of Florida,” Losey said. “The number of positive cases just started going up exponentially.”
Jo Daviess County was one of 11 counties in the state put at a warning level for COVID-19 last week — an expected designation for county officials.
“We knew that we were seeing a big increase in cases,” said Scott Toot, chairman of the Jo Daviess County Board. “Our numbers were getting out of hand.”
Losey attributed the increase to a widespread disregard for social distancing and wearing masks in the county.
He said people likely were contracting the virus in June, around the time restaurants and businesses started opening up again. It was only in July that people started showing symptoms of COVID-19 and that testing was widespread enough to identify those who were infected.
Losey said the disease appears to be spread primarily by younger adults. A total of 27 people ages 20 to 29 have tested positive for the disease, the highest number for an age group in the county.
“A lot of older residents are staying at home, so they can stay safe,” Losey said. “But younger people are still out going to bars and gathering in groups, and that is what is causing the rise in cases.”
Toot said the county also plans to draft an ordinance that would fine residents who test positive for COVID-19 and are instructed to quarantine but who are found in public by law enforcement.
Local mayors are speaking out. East Dubuque Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he and other mayors are working to publicly encourage constituents to wear masks and socially distance. If cases continue to rise in the county, VanOstrand and other city officials are considering canceling local events.
“We need to get a hold of this,” VanOstrand said. “We’re trying to get the word out there to people because we need to slow this down.”
Losey said the county is ill-equipped to treat a high number of patients, which could result in additional deaths if cases continue to rise.
While county officials are doing what they can, he said the long-term health of the county will ultimately lie in the hands of those that live there.
“There is only one hospital in the county, and all the other hospitals are quite a bit away,” Losey said. “Our ability to respond to this would be in jeopardy if there were a lot of active COVID cases, so we need to make sure we are slowing it down.”