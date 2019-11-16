DARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire destroyed a milk house and workshop and caused minor damage to an adjoining barn Thursday west of Darlington.
Emergency responders were alerted to the fire at 13525 Lafayette County Z at about 12:45 p.m., according to Darlington Fire Chief Ted McDermott.
No injuries to humans or livestock were reported.
The building is owned by Daniel K. King Jr., of Quarryville, Penn., according to county property records.
Crews from the Belmont, Darlington, Mineral Point and Shullsburg fire departments were on scene for about 3½ hours.
McDermott said he believes the fire started while workers were repairing equipment inside the workshop using a blowtorch.
The estimated value of the structure was between $60,000 and $70,000, he said.