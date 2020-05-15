The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jacob R. Lopp, 26, of 612 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault impeding airflow, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Alyssa A.M. Koster-Kelly, 24, at their residence.
- Cordarell D. Rodgers, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
- Caradco Landlord LLC reported $1,000 worth of damage to a glass door at Schmid Innovation Center, 900 Jackson St., at 7:40 a.m. Thursday.
- Sasha E. Ginter, 29, of rural Dubuque, reported Wednesday the theft of $1,000 and a cellphone valued at $100 near the intersection of Wilson and West 11th streets between 6 and 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
- Matthew J. Carter, 48, of 868 W. Fifth St., No. 1, reported Wednesday the theft of a vehicle valued at $2,500 from his residence between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- Christopher J. Fredrick, 40, of 2616 Milestone Drive, reported $2,000 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at Andersen Windows & Doors, 2045 Kerper Blvd., between 6:55 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. Monday.
- Barbie J. Smith, 46, of 320 E. 26th St., reported the theft of items, including vehicle parts, collectively valued at $575 from Alt’s Mini Storage in rural Dubuque at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.
- Anthony S. Trentz, 38, of 1707 Lincoln Ave., reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $800 from the residence at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.
- Martin Stephen, 42, of 1010 Wilson Ave., reported on Saturday afternoon the theft of a wallet and $4,660 in cash between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday at Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, 3100 Dodge St.