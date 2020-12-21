PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The Prairie du Chien Parks and Recreation Department is accepting donations for a future dog park.
The proposed park would feature 1.9 acres of city land fenced in off of Lockwood Street, near Campion Boat Landing, with two areas for different-sized dogs.
City Common Council members approved a conceptual plan for the park, "with the intention to begin fundraising," according to a press release.
The park's estimated cost is $30,000, and officials hope to have the park completed in the summer of 2021.
Monetary donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made to Prairie du Chien Parks & Recreation Department and mailed to the department at 214 E. Blackhawk Ave., Prairie du Chien, Wis. 53821.
For more information or to donate, call Parks and Recreation Director Mike Ulrich at 608-326-7207.