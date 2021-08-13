The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jazmyne N. Shird, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault causing injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear in court and probation violations. Court documents state that she assaulted Grant N. Haberkorn, 33, of 2417 Rhomberg Ave., at his residence on July 30.
Elijah R. Birch, 19, of 104 E. 28th St., was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday outside his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Katelin M. Wright, 19, outside of their residence.
Casey C. Duhme, 32, of 1175 Bluff St., Apt. 4, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Iowa and West 13th streets on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Terry J. Choi, 29, of 2302 Washington St., was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dodge Street and Devon Drive on a charge of first-degree theft.
Dereka L. Williams, 39, 2172 Hodgden St., reported $600 of damage to a vehicle parked at her residence and $100 of damage to her residence at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Jimmy John’s, 1650 John F. Kennedy Road, reported $500 of damage to an air conditioner between about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.