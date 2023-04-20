Southwest Wisconsin counties and municipalities will participate in mock tornado drills this week for the state’s severe weather awareness week.

Tornado drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 21, across the state. Sirens will sound, and some radio and TV stations briefly will cut into programming with a test warning.

