Southwest Wisconsin counties and municipalities will participate in mock tornado drills this week for the state’s severe weather awareness week.
Tornado drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 21, across the state. Sirens will sound, and some radio and TV stations briefly will cut into programming with a test warning.
Grant County will participate in both drills. Lafayette County only will sound sirens for the 6:45 p.m. drill.
During the drill times, residents are asked to practice their emergency response plans and identify where they would shelter in instances of tornadoes and other severe weather.
The drills originally were scheduled to be held today but were postponed due to potential severe weather in southern and central Wisconsin.
