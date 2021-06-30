MONTICELLO, Iowa — A local police department’s K-9 unit will receive donated body armor.
Rogue, the K-9 of the Monticello Police Department, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, according to a press release.
The release states that the vest is sponsored by Cyndi Brown, of Fort Collins, Colo. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $960 sponsors one vest. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283. It weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, visit vik9s.org.