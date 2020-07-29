Despite efforts over the past two decades to increase affordable housing, employment and academic achievement, Black residents in Dubuque continue to be left behind, Black leaders told city leaders this week.
And efforts to address rampant poverty and housing discrimination among minority residents can no longer be left on the back burner, they said.
“We march. We meet. We repeat. And yet ... just as civil rights leaders of old, we today are facing the same” injustices, said Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
City Council members this week held a two-day “Black Lives Matter: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” work session in advance of an annual council goal-setting session next month.
The first day of the work session included a review of past, current and continuing city efforts to curb racial inequality and promote diversity and inclusion throughout the community. Ten community partners and nonprofits working to advance social justice also gave presentations.
But despite efforts such as Inclusive Dubuque and financial support for local affordable housing, youth mentorship and anti-poverty programs, Black residents in Dubuque still face high unemployment and poverty, according to city, county and U.S. Census Bureau data.
“We have to recognize how mind-boggling this really is,” Council Member Brad Cavanagh said of the poverty and unemployment rate among Black residents in the city compared to the nation at large.
In 2018, the most recent year for which data was available, 54% of Black residents in Dubuque County lived below the poverty line, compared to 20.8% nationally. That is also more than five times the poverty rate for white residents in Dubuque County, which stood at 9.5% in 2018, according to census data shared with council members.
Local poverty rates were also higher for Asian, Hispanic and residents who identify with two or more races than white residents.
Similarly, unemployment rates for Black residents in the county far exceeded those of white residents and of the nation at large.
Homeownership also remains a significant barrier for Black residents, according to city figures.
“I think this gives us a strong indication of one of the places where we need to put our focus as we go forward,” Cavanagh said of the city’s pending equitable poverty prevention plan.
Members of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, Dubuque Black Men Coalition, the recently formed Switching Places Foundation and Friends of Fair Housing called on council members to create targeted action plans to address large racial disparities in income, wealth and graduation rates between Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander residents and white residents in Dubuque.
Some of their recommendations include removing and replacing school resource officers in Dubuque Community Schools with counselors and therapists to erase the “school-to-prison pipeline.”
Nationally, Black students are disciplined and arrested in school at rates disproportionate to their numbers, while the opposite holds true for white students. Black leaders say the same is true in Dubuque.
Many of the disciplined students have learning disabilities or histories of poverty, abuse or neglect. But they are isolated, punished and pushed out of the classroom into the juvenile and criminal justice system, according to state and local civil rights activists.
For those reasons, some Wisconsin school districts have terminated their contracts with local police departments. Platteville School District leaders are reconsidering whether to employ an armed police officer within school buildings after receiving impassioned objections from the public.
“We need kids to know that they’re in a safe place,” said Jakyra Bryant, of Switching Places Foundation, which recently organized peaceful protests and rallies in Dubuque against racial injustice. “These children are not raised on love. They are raised on survival. So we need people who can change that mindset so they can become well-rounded individuals. And that starts with taking the officers and the people who intimidate them out of schools and putting people in power that care about them.”
While myriad Dubuque nonprofits and programs supported by the city have sought to address these issues individually, city and community leaders said a coordinated approach and master plan focused on specific outcomes to advance racial equity is needed.
“Let’s get the metrics more targeted to the African American population in Dubuque and their ability to become homeowners, their ability to learn and earn in this community,” said Jason Weston, of Dubuque Black Men Coalition.
Jackson, of the local NAACP, said the City Council needs “to go beyond letting your white voice be heard.”
“We need your white action,” Jackson said.
Cavanagh and Mayor Roy Buol indicated that city leaders are committed to making large strides to move the needle on race relations in the city.
While he feels the city has “made great progress over the past,” Buol agreed “wholeheartedly” that Dubuque needs to “move forward at a quicker pace, I guess, than we have in the past.”
Doing so, however, will require “buy-in from a broad spectrum of our community,” Cavanagh said.