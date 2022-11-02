LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Community School District is conducting an investigation after a former student accused a high school teacher of grooming her, then propositioning her after she graduated.

Kyla Vaughan, who graduated from Lancaster High School in 2018, made the allegations against the Lancaster High School teacher in a recent Facebook post that has been shared more than 200 times. The Telegraph Herald is not naming the teacher since no sanctions or criminal charges have been brought against him.

