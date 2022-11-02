LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Community School District is conducting an investigation after a former student accused a high school teacher of grooming her, then propositioning her after she graduated.
Kyla Vaughan, who graduated from Lancaster High School in 2018, made the allegations against the Lancaster High School teacher in a recent Facebook post that has been shared more than 200 times. The Telegraph Herald is not naming the teacher since no sanctions or criminal charges have been brought against him.
Speaking to the Telegraph Herald, Vaughan, 22, said she enjoyed the classes she had with the teacher and “quickly grew pretty close” with him.
“I would eat lunch with him and spend study hall periods in his room, and we would talk about non-school-related things,” she said. “He would tell me about his problems with his wife and personal stuff and say that I was one of his only friends.”
At the time, Vaughan said, she was not uncomfortable with her relationship with the teacher, but looking back, she feels his behavior toward her was inappropriate and constituted grooming.
Vaughan said she remained in contact with the teacher via Snapchat after graduation. In February 2020, when she was 19, she said, he asked her to have an affair with him and talked in explicit detail about sexual encounters he wanted to have with her while she was in high school.
“He mentioned that he had wanted to ask me during high school but never did,” she said. “I didn’t know how to react.”
In January, Vaughan shared her story with another Lancaster High School teacher, who reported the matter to school administrators. Vaughan said she was contacted by school officials, who told her the school would conduct an internal investigation.
Vaughan said she subsequently followed up with school officials but was told no information on the investigation could be released. She said she has not contacted law enforcement because she is unsure what authority they would have, as she was not underage when the teacher propositioned her.
“I don’t think, technically, anything he’s done is illegal in the truest sense of the word. It’s just highly inappropriate,” she said.
Lancaster Community School District officials did not respond to requests for comment from the Telegraph Herald over multiple days for this article.
However, the district provided a statement to a Madison-area television station in response to “a social media post that was made by a former Lancaster student about a teacher.”
“The district is aware of the accusation posted on Facebook. We are also in the process of conducting our own investigation, working with the district’s law firm,” the statement reads. “Because this investigation is ongoing and we have a legal obligation to protect the privacy of students and staff, we cannot share any details. However, we can say that the safety and well-being of our students are always our top priorities.”
Vaughan said she feels the teacher should no longer be working at the school.
“I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said.