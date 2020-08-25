Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, arrived at his Madison office this morning for the second time in about two months to find windows there had been broken during protests and vandalism.
Along with Monday night's protests of Kenosha police officers shooting Jacob Blake came fires and vandalism in Madison's Capitol Square. That vandalism included damage to Marklein's office windows, according to a press release.
In a widely seen cellphone video made by an onlooker, Blake, who is Black, was shot repeatedly, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.
“It is almost exactly two months since the last time I sat in my office at the State Capitol with broken windows," Marklein stated in the release. "There is absolutely no justification for the vandalism, destruction, rioting and looting that took place at the State Capitol, in the city of Madison or the city of Kenosha last night."
Marklein's windows also were damaged during protests and vandalism in late June in Madison over the arrest of a Black man.
Today, Marklein again blamed Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' administration, in part, for the damage.
"We need leadership in this state to take a stand, protect our citizens and call for peace, rather than capitulating to violent mobs," Marklein said in the release. "Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made irresponsible comments about the incident in Kenosha before having all of the facts. They did not call for peace. They did not encourage calm. They did encourage people to jump to conclusions and take negative action."
Evers on Monday called a special session of the Wisconsin General Assembly on reducing police brutality in response to the Kenosha shooting of Blake.