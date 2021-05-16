After a pandemic-fueled bump in outdoor recreation in 2020, local officials said 2021 is already shaping up to be another busy year for local parks and outdoor activities.
“So far this spring, we’re seeing those heavy use trends continue,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. “We’ve had really good camping numbers and lots of people out hiking and visiting the area. I think we’re going to see this for a while, and I hope it continues.”
Multiple local parks saw increases in visitors last year as the COVID-19 pandemic drew people outside in an attempt to find activities that allowed them to practice social distancing. And based on visits so far, local park and conservation officials say they expect summer 2021 will be a busy one, too.
While local officials are planning for a busy summer at parks, they say there are plenty of opportunities to get outside this summer — particularly if you plan ahead.
“We’re looking at really good attendance this year,” said Chad Breuer, property supervisor at Wyalusing and Nelson Dewey state parks in Grant County, Wis. “People are eager to get outside and really enjoy the different outdoor activities and recreate in the outdoors.”
Camping out
If you’re thinking of going camping this summer, local parks officials recommend you make reservations sooner rather than later.
At Nelson Dewey and Wyalusing, camping sites already are close to being full on weekends during the summer, Breuer said. While there is more availability during the week, he still suggests making a reservation soon.
Jenna Pollock, director of Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation, said the county’s primitive campsites have recently been at about 50% occupancy, but she expects that to climb to 90% to 100% occupancy as children get out of school.
She noted that while the county accepts walk-in registrations, making them ahead of time is the only way to guarantee a campsite.
“As the season picks up, it’ll probably only get more challenging to find good sites,” Pollock said.
Some of Clayton County’s most popular camping sites include those at Bloody Run Park near Marquette and Motor Mill Historic Site near Elkader. Campers looking for something more off the beaten path can check out Frieden’s Park, Joy Springs Park or Buck Creek Park.
Delaware County Conservation staff do not take reservations at their campsites, which are available on a first-come-first-served basis, Director Garlyn Glanz said. He recommends campers come in and secure their spot by Thursday at the latest if they want to camp for the weekend.
“That’s what we recommend, and a lot of people do that,” Glanz said.
Delaware County (Iowa) Conservation has major campgrounds at four parks. Baileys Ford is one of the most popular spots, while Turtle Creek offers river access to Lake Delhi, Coffins Grove has more old growth trees and grassy areas, and Twin Bridges has trout stream access, Glanz said.
On the water
The tri-state area also offers ample opportunities for outdoor recreation on local lakes and rivers.
Preston noted that recreational boating on the Mississippi River has been up last year and this year because the water level has been more amenable to boaters. The COVID-19 pandemic also seemed to prompt people to go out on the river more.
“There’s tens of thousands of acres out on the Mississippi River,” he said. “... You can camp out there, you can fish and recreational boat and water ski. There’s so many things you can do out there.”
Turtle Creek Park near Manchester offers boaters access to Lake Delhi, Glanz said.
“Boating — both for fishing and or other types of recreation — on Lake Delhi here is very popular, very active,” he said. “Weekends are extremely crowded, actually, down there. We do try to encourage people (that) to have a little slower pace, you can come in about Sunday through Wednesday or Thursday.”
As the weather warms, local waters will become more friendly to those looking to take out kayaks and canoes. Preston said the water level in some rivers and streams is low currently, which means that without some rain, paddlers may have to get in and out of their boats more often.
Still, kayakers can find good paddling opportunities locally, such as a 7-mile stretch of North Fork Maquoketa River starting at Cascade, Preston said. Lytle and Whitewater creeks offer shorter paddles, starting at Lyons Road near Bernard and Fillmore Recreation Area near Cascade, respectively.
“Those are a little shorter trips, so if you don’t have as much time, those are probably the ticket there,” Preston said. “The scenery is spectacular.”
Out and about
Local parks and conservation officials also offered a variety of suggestions to try out hiking and other outdoor activities.
The iconic caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park opened fully to the public last month after more than a year of closures due to the pandemic and bat hibernation season. Park Technician Ryland Richards said he expects visits to the park to really start picking up after Memorial Day.
“With everything opening back up, we expect the park to be really busy at least on the weekends, as well as probably throughout the week too,” Richards said.
He noted that staff are limiting parking to the 140 stalls at Maquoketa Caves, which means that if a space is not available, visitors will have to wait for one to open and come back later. Peak visit times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, so staff encourage visitors to come earlier in the morning, later in the afternoon or during the week.
Pollock suggested that visitors to Clayton County parks check out Motor Mill or Osborne Park near Elkader. In addition to hiking trails, Osborne Park boasts a wildlife exhibit, pioneer village and disk golf course. Motor Mill has more than 6 miles of loop trails and is home to a 19th-century limestone flour mill.
“All of our areas, you can go wandering and just explore,” Pollock said.
Preston said hikers can check out Swiss Valley Nature Preserve or head to Whitewater Canyon or Bowstring wildlife areas for more remote locations. John Deere Marsh also offers a trail along the Mississippi River with great views, he said.
Those looking to go mountain biking can do so at Interstate Power Company Forest Preserve or Proving Grounds Recreation Area. Swiss Valley and New Wine parks also offer disc golf.
“All our parks are in really good condition, so it’s a great opportunity for people to get out and get some fresh air, some exercise and have some fun with their kids and family,” Preston said.