GALENA, Ill. — A meeting planned for this week to discuss proposed changes to a major resort project in Galena has been postponed.

Galena Zoning Administrator Jonathan Miller wrote in an email today that the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, was postponed due to "unforeseen personal circumstances by the applicant."

