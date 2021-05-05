The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has received a donated bullet-and-stab-protected vest for its K-9 Bane.
The vest is sponsored by the Jeff and Tiffany Zimmerman family of RT & T Enterprises, of East Dubuque, Ill., and was made possible by a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, according to a press release.
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization that provides vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.
The release states that Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $960 sponsors one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
Visit vik9s.org for more information.