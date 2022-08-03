Community Oriented Police Officer Nate Wall shows the interior of a squad car to Marcus Gibson. 12, of Dubuque during the National Night Out event organized by the Dubuque Police Department at Jackson Park in Dubuque on Tuesday.
Eleanor Healey, 5, peered out the backseat window of the police cruiser parked on West 15th Street in Dubuque, under the watchful eye of her mother and Police Officer Mark Lorenzen.
“Can you open the door?” Lorenzen asked jokingly. (There being no interior handle, Eleanor could not.)
The Healeys were among the many families who visited Jackson Park on Tuesday for the annual National Night Out, which promotes positive relationships between first responders and the community and allows children and parents to get up-close with fire engines, ambulances and police cars.
It was the first time that the event, which has been held in Dubuque for more than a decade, took place in Jackson Park. The city chose to move the event in light of a planned redevelopment of Comiskey Park, where National Night out has been held in the past.
While some organizers indicated that the crowd in the new venue was a bit smaller than in past years, the event was by most counts a success.
“(The kids) were all very nice,” said Point Neighborhood Association President Sandi Plumley, known as royalty among fellow organizers for her long-standing involvement with the event. “It’s fun to make the kids happy.”
Several residents of the neighborhood surrounding Jackson Park were pleased at the event’s new venue.
“Comiskey Park is a central place, but it’s good that they’re going to every park,” said Fred Davis, who lives on 15th Street. “It’s a smaller park, but there’s a lot of kids around here, so it’s good they’re coming here as well.”
Harper Francois, 10, and Riley Conley, 9, liked meeting the police and first responders. Riley, a recent transplant to Dubuque, said this National Night Out won out over her hometown’s version of the event for the additional amenities.
“You get to go in the ambulance,” Riley said.
Harper and Riley were among event attendees who toured paramedic Dani Balk’s ambulance. Balk said her favorite kids were ones who came with a lot of questions — even better if they said they wanted to be an emergency medical technician by the end of the conversation.
But the first responders often faced tough competition for kids’ attention, particularly in the face of the several colorful bounce houses set up in the center of the park.
“It’s a very competitive environment,” Lorenzen said. “I feel we held our own with the siren and the lights and the bars (in the police cars).”
Asked what her favorite part of the evening was, Eleanor Healey responded definitively in favor of the bounce houses.
