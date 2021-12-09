UPDATE
Court documents provide additional details about a woman accused of starting a fire Wednesday night in downtown Dubuque that sent a person to the hospital and displaced at least 20 people.
Crystal M. Farrell, 42, no permanent address. was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday at Canfield Hotel, 36 W. Fourth St. on a charge of arson.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that firefighters responded to the Canfield after a fire was reported on the fourth floor.
“The first units arrived at 8:28 and found smoke coming out the rear of the building and occupants exiting via the fire escape on the rear,” Steines said.
Steines said smoke also was coming from a fourth-floor window on the front of the building and flashed into flames shortly after firefighters arrived.
“One person was at a fourth-floor window on the west side of the building, and crews were able to rescue the person at the window via aerial ladder,” Steines said.
Firefighters extended a hose line through windows to the third floor and up the stairwell to reach the fire and performed searches on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.
“Several occupants were assisted down interior stairs by firefighters, and one occupant was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation,” Steines said. “No other injuries were reported.”
Court documents state that when officers arrived at the scene of the fire, Farrell approached them and said she started the blaze by setting her divorce paperwork on fire.
“Farrell stated she yelled throughout the hotel that she was going to do this and called the fire department to warn them she was going to set these documents on fire on her bed,” documents state.
Farrell told authorities that she has lived at the hotel for about two and a half months and that “voices in her head” told her to set the fire. Farrell said she lit all of her belongings and the divorce documents on fire while they were placed on the bed. When asked if she intended to set the fire with people inside the hotel, she said, “Sure,” according to documents.
Steines said the fire was contained to the fourth-floor room in which it started, but heavy smoke damage occurred throughout much of the fourth floor, with smoke damage he described as “moderate” occurring on the fifth floor.
“Damage is estimated at $293,000, and parts of the building are uninhabitable at this time,” Steines said.
Firefighters left the scene at 11:48 p.m., according to Steines.
Steines said occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department and the building owner.
Joshua Murray, a Red Cross spokesman, said his organization provided shelter for about 20 people Wednesday night.
“We are providing breakfast this morning and are making arrangement for other meals,” Murray said. “We know more people were affected and found shelter elsewhere last night. We are reaching out to those individuals to access their needs moving forward.”
Murray said Red Cross volunteers provided nearly 40 people with water and refreshments at the scene of the fire.
Dubuque Rescue Mission reported on social media that it was housing 25 additional men Wednesday night because of the fire. A photo posted by the mission showed some men sleeping on the floors of the facility.
A phone number listed for the Canfield rang unanswered this morning. Online records indicate the property is owned by Robert and Livija Klauer, of Dubuque.