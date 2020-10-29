The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week agreed to take steps to potentially help address noise and other concerns tied to the Southwest Arterial.
The county will erect signs aimed at noise from semi-tractor trailers and study how many vehicles now are using some nearby roads as shortcuts.
The six-mile, four-lane arterial opened in mid-August, connecting U.S. 20 and U.S. 61/151 on the edge of Dubuque. Years of plans and reviews predicted a lot of related changes, but according to residents of the surrounding area, some impacts were unwelcome surprises.
County supervisors heard earlier this month from residents about the volume of noise from traffic on the new roadway, particularly semis that are “jake braking,” or using compression-release engine brakes.
At the time, supervisors saw no easy fix. But this week, County Engineer Anthony Bardgett presented a plan to have signs erected noting a ban on the braking practice.
“There is a possibility to place (“No engine brake”) signs at the city limits because the city has an ordinance for no jake braking,” Bardgett explained to supervisors. “The city limits touch both ends of the Southwest Arterial.”
However, he explained, there still would be no enforcement authority on the arterial without a coinciding county ordinance.
And, as Bardgett and Sheriff Joe Kennedy said, enforcement would be nominal at best even with an ordinance.
“People would need to understand that we’re not going to provide 24/7 coverage out there, sitting in a driveway, listening to semi mufflers,” Kennedy said. “It’ll be if we’re in the area and happen to hear it. And it’s the officer’s discretion if he wants to enforce it or not.”
But Bardgett said there would at least be “possible deterrence” with the signs.
Supervisor Dave Baker, a former truck driver, said he thought the measure might help and be of minimal cost.
“I think we would get some compliance with signs, from long-haul drivers, for example, that don’t know the enforcement mechanism isn’t there,” he said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she was glad to have some kind of possible solution, and Supervisor Jay Wickham called the signs the “first and simplest” step the county can take.
The arterial also has led to a sharp increase in traffic just south of its connection to U.S. 61/151, particularly of semis on Olde Davenport and Schueller Heights roads.
“I’m sure these trucks are going from Olde Davenport Road to Schueller Heights to (U.S.) 52 as a shortcut,” Baker said. “We’ve had concerns from citizens on both of those roads.”
One problem is that GPS systems are routing drivers that way.
Kennedy said that, after hearing residents’ complaints, he drove those roads and saw that increase.
“As I was leaving and traveling north on Olde Davenport Road, I was shocked at the amount of traffic,” he said.
That causes several concerns. One is the upkeep and structure of the road itself.
“Olde Davenport Road, back when we resurfaced it a few years ago, if I’d have known it was carrying the percentage of trucks coming off the Southwest Arterial, I would have reconstructed it differently,” Bardgett said. “And what we do with Schueller Heights in the future is going to be based on what this truck traffic is like.”
Another concern is winter safety.
“With the topography of Olde Davenport Road, I’m concerned about on an icy day, if we’ve not gotten out there yet, trucks sliding off,” Baker said. “There’s not protection there. It could be a long ride for those trucks down.”
Bardgett said the only solution is to prohibit semis from using those roads.
“The only ability we have is, similar to North Cascade Road, to do an axle embargo on those roads,” he said.
Until then, Bardgett recommended using traffic counters to document vehicle levels to assess if changes need to be made. The county supervisors agreed to this action as a first step.
In the meantime, McDonough also recommended warning the county’s all-terrain and utility vehicle groups of the increased semi traffic on those roads, as they also are open to those smaller vehicles.