PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Prairie du Chien police today released body camera footage of emergency responders rescuing a woman who fell through the ice at St. Feriole Island slough last week.
"Their actions that day reminded us of the great things that law enforcement does for our community every day with very little recognition," said Police Chief Kyle Teynor when reached by the Telegraph Herald.
City police and firefighters, along with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and Tri-State Ambulance, responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that a woman fell through the ice.
Officials found that the woman's dog had wandered out onto the ice and fell through. She went out to save the dog and also fell into the water.
The video shows emergency responders arriving at the slough and hurriedly working to reach the woman, who still was in the water.
Police department Lt. Casey Cox and sheriff's department Lt. Ryan Fradette walk out on the ice toward the woman, but they fall into the water themselves when the ice gives way as they try to get her out.
Sheriff's department Lt. Wade Hutchison helps the two law enforcement officers pull the dog from the water. Cox, who had climbed out of the water, grabs the woman's hand and helps pull her out.
"That was the moment where he saw in her eyes she was at her point of exhaustion," Teynor said. "She just couldn’t do it anymore."
Cox then pulls himself from the water with assistance as the woman is taken from the scene.
Teynor declined to release the name of the woman involved but said she was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, where she was treated and released.
Teynor described emergency responders' actions as selfless, noting that he often reminds his staff of the importance of making snap decisions that can change lives.
"Just a couple minutes can change your life or somebody else's life," he said.
Teynor said the incident was the third in his 17 years with the department involving pets that had to be rescued after getting onto ice or into water.
"We have a leash ordinance, and oftentimes it upsets people when we enforce that, but there's a larger picture," Teynor said, noting that sometimes, keeping a dog leashed can mean the difference between life and death. "People don’t really see that in the time that we're writing them their citations for having their dog off the leash."
Fire Chief Tad Beutin praised the efforts of law enforcement, noting that firefighters arrived just behind them to help.
"The video kind of speaks for itself," he said. "It just shows the cooperation that is between the police and sheriff and fire department -- that we're all on the same mission to protect lives and safety."