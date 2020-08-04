A bowling alley that has served the Dubuque area for more than six decades soon will close its doors permanently.
Creslanes Bowling Alley and Pro Shop, 255 S. Main St. in Dubuque, will close on Friday, Aug. 14, according to a press release issued by the bowling alley's owner, Crescent Electric Supply Co.
"This was a very difficult decision and a direct result of the current circumstances, yet it is also aligned with our go-forward strategy to focus more time and resources on the performance of our core business," the company wrote in a press release.
