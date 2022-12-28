MANCHESTER, Iowa — Consideration by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors of amending a zoning ordinance to regulate pipelines in the county did not go beyond the discussion stage at a recent board meeting.

Navigator CO2 Ventures filed a petition earlier this fall with the Iowa Utilities Board to build 811 miles of pipeline in Iowa, including 25 miles of pipeline across Delaware County.

