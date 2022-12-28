MANCHESTER, Iowa — Consideration by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors of amending a zoning ordinance to regulate pipelines in the county did not go beyond the discussion stage at a recent board meeting.
Navigator CO2 Ventures filed a petition earlier this fall with the Iowa Utilities Board to build 811 miles of pipeline in Iowa, including 25 miles of pipeline across Delaware County.
Delaware County Attorney John Bernau shared his legal opinion on any amendments to the ordinance and advised the supervisors not to pursue any changes.
“I know the supervisors are not in favor of a CO2 pipeline going through Delaware County,” Bernau said. “I’m not in favor of it going through the county either. But emotions aside, looking at the laws of the state and what other counties have done, Courtney (Vorwald, assistant attorney) and I have reviewed ordinances from other counties extensively. It’s very clear to both of us that federal law will preempt anything that you do, particularly because the pipeline is an interstate pipeline.”
Bernau said he and Vorwald believe the supervisors would face a lawsuit at either the federal or state level, or possibly both, if they go forward with an amendment.
“You may slow them down, but you will not stop them. And it could come at quite a cost if we are pulled into one or more lawsuits,” Bernau said.
Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs questioned Bernau about safety requirements regarding how far away the pipeline needed to be from homes and buildings.
Bernau said federal regulations mandate safety requirements be in plans, adding, “I do know of a couple of counties that have requested safety information and the pipelines have refused to give it to them because federally, they don’t have to. They report to the feds and will say that anything you are interested in is already filed with the federal government.”
Supervisor Jeff Madlom asked Bernau if some counties amending ordinances might be doing so only as a feel-good move to show their residents they are doing everything possible to stop the pipelines, even though they know they will end up being sued.
“Absolutely,” Bernau responded. “Nobody wants to see these pipelines. And I can understand, landowners, in particular, do not want these. They don’t know what it’s going to do in the long run or short run to their property. I’m sure because of the outcry of the taxpayers, which is the voting public, they are all saying to their supervisors ‘do all you can do’ and the supervisors are trying to do that, knowing they are not going to really be able to do anything.”
“It’s got to be a horrible position for those people that it’s coming close to and there are no numbers in here,” Helmrichs said, again looking for setback regulations. “If federal trumps state and state trumps county, somebody should have setback numbers.”
Madlom questioned why the Iowa Utility Board wouldn’t have setback information if they are making the final decision.
“I don’t know if they even call it a setback,” Bernau said. “They may just call it a route.”
Bernau again stated his professional opinion on any amendment. “You can do what you want to do, but I would hate to see taxpayer dollars go to defend something I believe we would ultimately lose.”
Madlom reiterated the supervisors opposition to the pipeline. “I think all three of us have been pretty upfront with people on our feelings about this. We have a letter sent to the IUB, so I think for the most part most people know how hard we have been working.”
