Nearly one year after announcing plans to open in Dubuque, officials indicated that work is poised to start soon on the local location of a popular national drive-in chain.
Construction of a new Sonic Drive-In will begin in less than a month and the restaurant should be open in October, according to the recent announcement on the Dubuque Sonic Facebook page.
Franchisee Luke Flatin did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
The new eatery will be located next to Harbor Freight Tools in Plaza 20 Shopping Center.
Sarah Kahle Hutchinson, vice president of Plaza 20 Inc., said she is thrilled by the news.
“It is going to be an amazing opening for Dubuque, something positive for the economy and, obviously, a wonderful addition to Plaza 20 Shopping Center,” she said.
Sonic was founded in 1953 and now has more than 3,500 locations throughout the country.
The eatery’s current, projected opening in Dubuque is nearly a full year after the timeline that was first presented.
In August 2019, officials said the Dubuque Sonic Drive-In would be opening its doors in November of that year.