Authorities said a man led Dubuque County authorities on a high-speed chase Saturday that reached speeds in excess of 115 mph.
Chad B. Jones, 40, of Waukegan, Ill., was arrested on a charge of eluding Saturday morning after he was found walking along U.S. 20 near Epworth. He made an initial appearance this week in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
According to court documents, Dubuque police at 7 a.m. Saturday clocked Jones driving 69 mph on Dodge Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
During the chase, Jones’ vehicle struck another vehicle, causing $1,500 in damage. The chase continued on Dodge Street and U.S. 20, reaching speeds of 118 mph.
Authorities ultimately called off the pursuit due to excessive speed. They later located the vehicle unoccupied on U.S. 20 between Epworth and Farley.
Authorities said Jones eventually was located walking along U.S. 20 near Epworth.
Jones also faces multiple citations, including failure to respond to a red light, improper use of lanes, speeding, unsafe passing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to provide proof of insurance.