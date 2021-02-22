If Dubuque residents think it seems like it's been months since it has gotten this warm in the city, well, they're correct.
The temperature as of 3 p.m. today was 37 degrees.
That's the warmest temperature recorded in the city in nearly two months, according to the National Weather Service. It reports that the last time Dubuque topped 37 degrees was when it was 50 degrees on Dec. 23.
Dubuque residents should know they are not alone.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hit 38 degrees today for the first time since Dec. 23 as well.