PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Wisconsin regulators will host a listening tour stop this week in Platteville.

The Public Service Commission will hold the meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., according to a press release.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.