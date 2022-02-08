Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Volunteers spearheading the construction of an inclusive playground in Platteville have raised more than $100,000.
As fundraising on the more than $1.5 million project continues in earnest, they are requesting the city demonstrate its commitment to the project by contributing $100,000 in park trust funds.
Platteville Common Council members are expected to consider the request at an upcoming meeting.
The fenced playground would feature play structures attached to wide ramps to enable people with disabilities and caregivers to participate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.