PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Volunteers spearheading the construction of an inclusive playground in Platteville have raised more than $100,000.

As fundraising on the more than $1.5 million project continues in earnest, they are requesting the city demonstrate its commitment to the project by contributing $100,000 in park trust funds.

Platteville Common Council members are expected to consider the request at an upcoming meeting.

The fenced playground would feature play structures attached to wide ramps to enable people with disabilities and caregivers to participate.

