DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The MidWestOne Foundation recently awarded a $15,000 grant to the Dyersville-based Rural Community Food Pantry.

The funds will help purchase a new food pantry facility. The pantry plans to purchase and renovate the former location of Konzen Cabinetry, 673 Fifth St. NW, to serve as a new home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.